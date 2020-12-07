News / Metro

Annual tomb-sweeping clogging up city streets

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:30 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0
Traffic congestion is forecast on many city roads until December 21, as people visit cemeteries to pay tribute to their departed ancestors for dongzhi, the winter solstice.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:30 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0

Traffic congestion is forecast on many city roads until December 21, as people visit cemeteries to pay tribute to their departed ancestors for dongzhi, the Winter Solstice, authorities said on Monday.

Winter Solstice, like Qingming Festival, is a time for Chinese people to pay respects to their ancestors.

The city's 54 cemeteries and columbariums are estimated to receive more than 2 million visits by tomb sweepers, bringing an extra 320,000 vehicles onto city streets, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau. 

More than 23,000 urns are expected to be interred during the period.

"Some residents delayed on-the-spot tomb sweeping and interment of urns from the Qingming Festival to the Winter Solstice due to the pandemic, leading to the increase," said Huang Yifei, director of the bureau's funeral and interment department.

Peak days for tomb visits will be December 19, 20 and 21, when close to 1.3 million visits are expected, bringing an extra 203,000 vehicles onto city streets. 

The busiest day will be the day of dongzhi, December 21, when 660,000 people are predicted to visit cemeteries and put an extra 104,000 vehicles on roads. More than 10,000 urns will be interred that day.

The large number of cemetery visitors will put pressure on services and epidemic prevention at cemeteries and columbariums, said Huang. 

On the three busiest days, tomb sweepers will be required to make reservations in advance, and the number of sweepers will be kept below 50 percent of the daily maximum capacity of cemeteries.

Jiading, Fengxian, Qingpu and Baoshan districts, as well as the Pudong New Area, are predicted to be the most crowded, as each is projected to receive more than 270,000 tomb sweepers during that period.

Expressways and roads leading to cemeteries in these districts will be more congested than usual.

Traffic congestion is expected on certain parts of the S2, S4, S5, G50 and G1503 expressways, as well as Huaxia Elevated Road, Zhufeng Highway, Hunan Highway, Jiasong Road N., Yueluo Road, Tanglu Road and Xinsiping Highway.

The Binhaiguyuan Cemetery in Fengxian District, Songhe Cemetery in Jiading District, Xianhe Cemetery in Minhang District, Baoluomingyuan Cemetery in Baoshan District and Fushouyuan Cemetery in Qingpu District are forecast to receive the largest number of tomb sweepers.

"Online remote tomb-sweeping platforms will be improved and cemetery staff can also sweep tombs for families if requested," said Zeng Qun, deputy director of the bureau.

Cemeteries will host group burials and other commemorative and eco-friendly burial events on non-peak days to relieve pressure, said Zeng. 

Strict health monitoring and disinfection measures have been imposed at cemeteries, and all tomb sweepers are required to wear masks, have their temperatures taken and health QR codes checked. 

Setting off firecrackers at cemeteries is prohibited.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     