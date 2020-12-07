Hospital's tribute to leading cardiologist

An exhibition at Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital charts the life and career of Dr Chen Haozhu, a cardiologist and educator who devoted himself to medicine for over 70 years.

Ti Gong

An exhibition about Dr Chen Haozhu, a founder of China’s cardiology, was unveiled at Shanghai’s Zhongshan Hospital on Monday, when colleagues, students, friends and family gathered to share their impressions of the 95-year-old medical expert who passed away on October 30.

Chen, a leading cardiologist and educator, devoted himself to medicine and cardiology for over 70 years and was a founder of China’s interventional cardiology. He edited many medical books and educational material for medical students and was still practicing medicine in his 90s.

He set up several charity foundations to sponsor medical students. He also called for the setting up of the "Heart and Liver" foundation, which paid for 46 children with congenital heart disease and 14 liver disease patients from poor families in west China to be treated in Shanghai.

The exhibition is on the 4th floor of No. 18 Building of Zhongshan Hospital from Monday to Friday until February 28.