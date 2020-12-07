News / Metro

Pudong hospital ends its two-week shutdown

Normal services are to resume from Tuesday after they had to be canceled and everyone in the hospital quarantined following a nurse testing positive for COVID-19 on November 20.
Shanghai Pudong Hospital will resume normal operations, including outpatient and emergency services, its fever clinic and health checks, from Tuesday.

The hospital shut down for two weeks after a nurse tested positive for COVID-19 on November 20.

More than 4,000 medical personnel, facility workers, patients and others were quarantined in the hospital. There were five rounds of nucleic acid tests, with the results all negative, Yu Bo, hospital president told a news conference on Monday.

Treatment and diagnosis were still available for the 950 patients in hospital. Eight surgeries were performed and five babies were born.

The Pudong government also designated 2,000 rooms for medical workers to rest through a closed-loop management. A mental health consultation service was also provided.

According to the hospital, a total of 671 patients have been safely discharged from hospital on December 5, when the quarantine was released.

After the end of shutdown, outpatient care should be reserved via the hospital's WeChat account, website or by phone.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
