6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported six new imported novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese living in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 4.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 4.

The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 5.

The fourth patient is an Australian living in Croatia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 6.

The fifth patient is a Briton traveling in Portugal who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 25.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 7.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 138 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the health commission.

So far, of all the 1027 imported cases, 962 have been discharged upon recovery and 65 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 338 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.