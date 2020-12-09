Tumor found to have been causing nose bleeds

Patient discharged five days after a minimally invasive procedure at Renji Hospital after years of suffering from a condition he thought was because of his age and the weather.

A 21-year-old man who had been suffering from frequent nose bleeds for years had a huge tumor removed at Renji Hospital

He had thought the problem was just because of his young age and the dry weather but went to the hospital when the condition recently got worse.

Dr Li Jiping, director of the hospital’s eye, nose, nose and throat department, found a 5-centimeter diameter tumor and suspected it was nasopharyngeal angiofibroma, a tumor prevalent in young males and a leading cause of nose bleeds.

Li removed the tumor using a minimally invasive procedure and the patient was discharged just five days after surgery.

Doctors said people with frequent and heavy nose bleeds should visit hospital as soon as possible and that young people should be especially aware of the condition.