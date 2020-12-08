News / Metro

Israel Day held in China-Israel Innovation Hub

The "must-see"hub for Israeli government and corporate delegations in Shanghai's Putuo District hosts event to mark its first anniversary.
Edward Shapira, Israel's consul general in Shanghai, speaks during the event.

An Israel Day event with the theme of the prospects for China-Israel cooperation was held in the China-Israel Innovation Hub in Shanghai's Putuo District on December 8.

“The China-Israel Innovation Hub is an exchange platform jointly established by the two governments. After one year's effort, the innovation hub has become a key platform to drive innovative cooperation between the two countries," said Edward Shapira, Israel's consul general in Shanghai in his opening speech.

Yao Rulin (left), deputy director of Putuo District, Edward Shapira (center), Israel's consul general in Shanghai and Zhan Yongxin, former Ambassador of China to Israel, attended the event.

The hub has become a "must-see" for Israeli government and corporate delegations in Shanghai, Edward said.

The Tuesday event is one of a series of activities for the hub's first anniversary, providing an official platform for multi-dimensional communication between China and Israel.

Israel's investment environment, the country's culture and tourism products were introduced while Sino-Israel cooperation experiences were shared during the event.

A round table discussion was held during the event.

