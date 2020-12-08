Israel Day held in China-Israel Innovation Hub

The "must-see"hub for Israeli government and corporate delegations in Shanghai's Putuo District hosts event to mark its first anniversary.

An Israel Day event with the theme of the prospects for China-Israel cooperation was held in the China-Israel Innovation Hub in Shanghai's Putuo District on December 8.

“The China-Israel Innovation Hub is an exchange platform jointly established by the two governments. After one year's effort, the innovation hub has become a key platform to drive innovative cooperation between the two countries," said Edward Shapira, Israel's consul general in Shanghai in his opening speech.

The hub has become a "must-see" for Israeli government and corporate delegations in Shanghai, Edward said.

The Tuesday event is one of a series of activities for the hub's first anniversary, providing an official platform for multi-dimensional communication between China and Israel.

Israel's investment environment, the country's culture and tourism products were introduced while Sino-Israel cooperation experiences were shared during the event.