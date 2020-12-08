News / Metro

Suspects held over alleged tourist fraud

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
It is claimed that 61 suspects in two gangs took tourists on day tours to jewelry shops where they were persuaded to pay high prices for cheap jewelry.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
Suspects held over alleged tourist fraud
Ti Gong

Police catch the suspects from several cities in China in a recent action.

A total of 61 people have been arrested for allegedly defrauding tourists, Shanghai police said on Tuesday.

The suspects are said to have operated in two gangs, taking tourists to jewelry shops where they paid high prices for cheap jewelry.

Police in the Pudong New Area began an investigation in early September.

The suspects are said to have advertised day tours online and at tourist spots such as Yuyuan Garden, People’s Square, Nanjing Road E. and Nanjing Road W., at 100 (US$15) to 150 yuan per person, significantly lower than the market price.

During the tours, which were led by unlicensed guides, police said the tourists would be taken to a jewelry shop run by the suspects where they were introduced to someone claiming to be the boss of the shop.

The “boss” persuaded them to pay tens of thousands of yuan for jewelry that was often worth a few dozen yuan, according to the police.

There were three such shops involved in the alleged fraud, two in Pudong and one in Putuo District, and they had been operating at least from 2018, police said.

Between September 10 and October 8, over 2,000 tourists had lost over 10 million yuan, police said.

The suspects were caught in several cities in China in a recent police action.

Suspects held over alleged tourist fraud
Ti Gong

Officers with some of the jewelry seized during their investigation. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     