New service station opens for foreigners

The Qiantan area of the Pudong New Area now has a service station that caters to people from overseas and is also an immigrants' integration service station.

Ti Gong

The facility provides exit-entry services, organizes cultural exchange events and offers consultation on living in Shanghai.

Advice is available on subjects including starting and running businesses, investment, visa and residential permit issues, talent policies and career development.

The station at 196 Yuqiu Road is open from 9am to 4:30pm on work days.

The city currently has 61 service stations for overseas, with 25 of them also immigrants’ integration service stations, the exit-entry administration bureau said.