More experts added to anti-coronavirus team

  19:38 UTC+8, 2020-12-09       0
Front-line medical workers who fought the pandemic in Hubei Province add their expertise in the treatment of two COVID-19 patients in Shanghai who have serious health problems.
More experts added to anti-coronavirus team
Members of the local expert team for the treatment of coronavirus patients met on Wednesday to discuss the treatment of two severe COVID-19 cases.

More experts have joined the local expert team for the treatment of coronavirus patients, Huashan Hospital’s Zhang Wenhong, who leads the team, said on Wednesday.

They are front-line medical workers who fought the pandemic in Hubei Province, including Dr Chen Erzhen, deputy president of Ruijin Hospital and leader of the third Shanghai medical team sent to Wuhan, and Dr Zhong Ming from Zhongshan Hospital, the first local doctor who worked in Wuhan after the outbreak.

More comprehensive and advanced treatment for the patients will be based on the newcomers’ experiences in Wuhan and the situation in Shanghai, Zhang said.

On Wednesday, the team discussed treatments for two severe COVID-19 patients, both imported cases.

One is a young person who is obese and the other a 71-year-old man with diabetes and chronic inflammatory disease of the large intestine and rectum. His health was also impaired by a stroke several years ago.

Chen said their health was unstable so therapies should be adjusted according to their symptoms for about a week.

The medical workers will enhance observation and the experts will have an online meeting on Friday morning to discuss further treatment.

Zhang said the city’s medical resources have been gathered to fight the virus. “No matter where the patient comes from, whether the family is rich or poor, all of them can receive the top treatment worked out by the local multidisciplinary experts,” he said.

He said that although there were some sporadic cases in the city recently, the good habits of local residents, including wearing masks, washing hands frequently and keeping social distances in public areas, to a large extent, stop the spread of the virus.

Source: SHINE
