Chongming upgrading its transport system

Island which is hosting the 10th China Flower Expo next year reveals plans to upgrade its infrastructure and traffic system, including a Metro line and high-speed train.

Chongming District is upgrading its infrastructure and traffic system.

According to the city's urban plan, there will be four key traffic arteries on the island reaching out — the Chongming Metro line in the east, the Beiyanjiang high-speed train in the west, the Yangtze River Bridge and Tunnel and ferry lines.

The Chongming Metro line, currently under construction, will stretch from the Pudong New Area to Chongming Island via Changxing Island.

It will shorten the trip to People’s Square from 1.5 hours by driving to less than an hour. Construction of the line is expected to finish before May.

The Beiyanjiang high-speed train is planned to stretch from Shanghai to Hefei in Anhui Province, passing stops including Chongming District and Nantong, Yangzhou and Nanjing in Jiangsu Province.

Both the Metro line and the train are expected to be put into use by 2025.

The Yangtze River Bridge and Tunnel, connecting the island and Qidong in Jiangsu, is a key route within the Yangtze Delta region. It started operation in 2009.

This year, the district has merged its bus and ferry services and established the Chongming Ecological Transportation Group to benefit passengers with one-stop transport services.

The island will also offer tourists sightseeing trails around the island. A 44.5-kilometer project has currently entered the second phase of construction.

The 10th China Flower Expo, themed “Blossom with a Chinese Dream,” will take place from May 21 to July 2 on the island next year.

Through the expo, the district aims to boost its floral industry and tourism and create a world-class ecological system.

In preparation for the expo, three main indoor and more than 100 outdoor pavilions are expected to be completed by the end of this year.