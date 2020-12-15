News / Metro

Robot to guide passengers on No. 49 route

Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  20:46 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0
The city's first robot tourist guide, in uniform and wearing a mask, was put into operation on Tuesday to help people visiting tourist spots and medical facilities.
Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  20:46 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0
Robot to guide passengers on No. 49 route
Chen Mengze / Ti Gong

The one-meter-tall robot, dressed in a uniform and wearing a mask, can interact with nearby passengers.

An intelligent robot can be your bus tour guide after the new "employee" was introduced on the No. 49 bus route on Tuesday. 

The one-meter-tall robot, dressed in a uniform and wearing a mask, can interact with passengers within its sensing area or through a touch of its head.

It can offer bus route guidance and weather forecast in speech and through the screen on its front.

The robot can also connect to nearby Wi-Fi hotspots for further information.

According to the bus company, the robot will operate at various stops, including People’s Square and terminals, during its trial period. 

Line 49 services popular tourist destinations such as the Bund and Nangjing Road E., and key medical facilities such as Zhongshan Hospital, Shanghai Cancer Center and Longhua Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital.

The robot can be particularly beneficial to the elderly who have a higher demand for bus transport and medical services, the company said.

Robot to guide passengers on No. 49 route
Chen Mengze / Ti Gong

A passenger interacts with a robot tour guide at the People's Square stop of the No. 49 bus. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     