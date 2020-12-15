Artist donates record plate to historical site

Yuan Ye presented the world's largest lacquer art painting plate to the site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China on which the artwork was themed.

Ti Gong

Yuan Ye, an artist who lives in Shanghai, donated an artwork which entered the Guinness World Records to the site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Tuesday.

The artwork, the world’s largest lacquer art painted plate, is 1.68 meters in diameter and over 200 kilograms in weight and is themed on the monumental site itself.

Yuan said it took him and his colleagues three years to finish the piece which was verified as a record in London in August last year.

Yuan is known for his revival of the traditional Chinese black purple pottery art, which entered the intangible heritage list of Minhang District in Shanghai in 2017. For this achievement, he was honored a “Shanghai Standout” in 2019 by the city’s General Trade Union, an annual award for top workers in the city.