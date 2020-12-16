3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, four patients were released from hospital upon recovery and two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported three new imported novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 11.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 12.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 14.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 77 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,069 imported cases, 984 have been discharged upon recovery and 85 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 339 have been discharged upon recovery and three are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.