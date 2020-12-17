News / Metro

New clinic offers free prostate cancer checks

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:08 UTC+8, 2020-12-17       0
Nation's first outpatient clinic offering free prostate cancer screening and risk evaluation is launched at Shanghai Cancer Center on Thursday to detect cases at an early stage.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:08 UTC+8, 2020-12-17       0

The nation’s first outpatient clinic offering free prostate cancer screening and risk evaluation was launched at Shanghai Cancer Center on Thursday.

Fewer than 40 percent of prostate cancer patients in China are detected the disease in early stage, compared with the 80 percent in Western countries due to a lack of an early screening system. The cancer had spread in around 30 percent of Chinese patients by the time they were diagnosed, compared with just 4 percent in the West.

“We are pushing early screening for high risk groups,” said project leader Dr Ye Dingwei, director of the center’s urological surgery department. “The five-year survival rate is over 90 percent in the United States because of the wide adoption of early screening. It is only 62.9 percent in China. Early screening is the key.”

He said men over 50, men over 45 with a family history of the disease and men over 40 with high biomarkers for a prostate-specific antigen should be screened.

Ye’s team launched a prostate cancer screening program since 2017 using a simple blood test to check biomarkers in 3,502 people at high risk in Shanghai, identifying 44 with early prostate cancer. Thirty-five had received surgery, greatly improving their prospects of long-term survival.

At the new clinic in the center’s Pudong wing, patients only need to pay the registration fee of 25 yuan ((US$3.85) ) for free cancer screening and consultation. Those detected with problems will be hospitalized for further checks, surgery and rehabilitation, the hospital said.

The first patient at the clinic was a man, whose 73-year-old father had suffered prostate cancer. He wanted to know if he was at risk. 

After checks revealed that everything was normal, doctors advised him on the importance of regular screening and on healthy lifestyles. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     