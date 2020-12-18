4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are three Chinese and one Angolan. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery and two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported four imported novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 14.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 4.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 6.

The fourth patient is an Angolan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 15.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 66 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,079 imported cases, 993 have been discharged upon recovery and 86 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 339 have been discharged upon recovery and three are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.