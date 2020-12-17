Shanghai power grid one of world's most reliable

Shanghai Power Grid has achieved a power supply reliability rate of 99.992 percent in 2020, the first in the country to reach such high stability for two consecutive years,

As of November, Shanghai Power Grid has achieved a power supply reliability rate of 99.992 percent in 2020, making it the first provincial power grid in the country to reach such high stability for two consecutive years, according to the State Grid Corporation of China.



The overall power supply reliability rate of the urban power grid in the city's core area is 99.9991 percent, the first domestic municipal power grid to achieve the "five nines" breakthrough (more than 99.999%) in power supply reliability. The average annual power outage time for consumers is less than 4.6 minutes, making Shanghai's urban power grid one of the most reliable in the world.

