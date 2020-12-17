Dad finds son's homework too hot to handle

Father in Jing'an apologizes after he got so angry when helping his son with his homework that he set the book on fire and threw it out of the window.

An angry father nearly caused fire with his son’s homework, Shanghai’s fire authorities said on Thursday.

The incident took place in a residential complex on Laohutai Road in Jing’an District at 6:30pm on December 14.

The father, who was helping his fourth-grade son with his homework, got so annoyed that he set his son’s homework book on fire.

He then threw the book out the window, only for the wind to fan the flames as it fell down on a clothes rack downstairs. Startled neighbors called the police.

No one was injured in the incident.

The father apologized to his neighbors and wrote a pledge to try to stay calm when educating his son and never to ignite things at home.