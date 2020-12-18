News / Metro

Special menus given 'iDEAL Dining' awards

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:24 UTC+8, 2020-12-18       0
Individuals and enterprises are rewarded for bringing ingredients from poverty-stricken areas in China to the public and contributing to the drive to eliminate poverty.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:24 UTC+8, 2020-12-18       0
Special menus given iDEAL Dining awards
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

People enjoy the snacks made of ingredients, such as eggs and tomatoes, from poverty-stricken areas assisted by Shanghai’s districts on Friday at the Bai Mansion in Xuhui District during the “iDEAL Dining: Eating Out and Helping Out” ceremony.

During the “iDEAL Dining: Eating Out and Helping Out” ceremony on Friday, 37 awards for public welfare were presented at the Bai Mansion in Xuhui District. 

Guided by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality, the event was hosted by Shanghai Daily in cooperation with Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank.

Individuals and enterprises, including international companies, communities and schools, were rewarded for their achievements in supporting remote areas and promoting their agricultural produce. 

Some international companies compiled special menus making use of ingredients from poverty-stricken areas assisted by Shanghai’s districts, including Shigatse in the Tibet Autonomous Region, Honghe Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan Province and Kashgar Prefecture in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Special menus given iDEAL Dining awards
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Restaurants and hotels are awarded for the delicious food on their special menus making use of ingredients from poverty-stricken areas assisted by Shanghai’s districts on Friday.

For example, a vegetarian menu has been launched by lighting company Signify and the Park Hyatt Shanghai hotel. The ingredients, including lettuce and tomatoes, were grown using an intelligent lighting control system which can help raise vegetables and animals in areas where the temperature, light and soil are limited.

The system can also reduce water consumption by 90 percent and increase output by 20 percent.

“Ideal dining should be healthy and sustainable,” said Xiao Dan, head of integrated communications at Signify. “A sustainable way of farming based on creativity and technology is important to eliminate poverty.”

Special menus given iDEAL Dining awards
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Ingredients from poverty-stricken areas assisted by Shanghai’s districts are shown at the Bai Mansion.

“With the limited resources available, we have to figure out how to produce food with more sustenance,” said Li Fangfei, head of communications of Evonik Asia Pacific North, which organized an “iDEAL Dining” painting competition. “It is necessary to pay attention to what the animals eat in a scientific and environmentally friendly way.”

The “iDEAL Dining” public welfare project, launched by Shanghai Daily in June, aims to support Chinese farmers and back the central government’s drive to eliminate poverty and build a moderately prosperous society by the end of the year.

Until December 31, residents can enjoy the special menus at hotels and restaurants taking part in the project, including Hyatt, Marriott and AccorHotels.

Special menus given iDEAL Dining awards
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

A special gift, featuring a handmade bamboo basket, grains and biscuits from poverty-stricken areas, is prepared for the award winners and guests.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     