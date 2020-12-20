News / Metro

Sky's the limit for astronomical research center

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:01 UTC+8, 2020-12-20       0
The under-construction Shanghai Astronomy Museum has set up an astronomical research center ahead of its grand opening in 2021.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:01 UTC+8, 2020-12-20       0
Skys the limit for astronomical research center
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The astronomical research center is officially opened.

The under-construction Shanghai Astronomy Museum has set up an astronomical research center ahead of its grand opening in 2021.

Construction started in November 2016, and preset exhibition preparations are full steam ahead at the site in Lingang, the Pudong New Area.

It is due to be the largest planetarium in the world with a gross floor area of 38,164 square meters when it officially opens in 2021.

It is also the second branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, after the natural history museum, contributing to the formation of China’s only large-scale comprehensive science and technology museum cluster.

It has set up an astronomical research center and formed an expert committee. The 93-year-old astronomer, Ye Shuhua, was appointed as special adviser. Others advisors are from astronomical observatories and universities in China.

Ye, China’s first female observatory director who led the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory from 1981 to 1993, was among a number of scientists who proposed the construction of a planetarium in Shanghai.

“It’s far from enough for a planetarium to just display something like sun, earth, moon and stars," she said. "It should be a place attractive to all kinds of people, inspiring and enlightening every one coming in."

The planetarium will feature a main building and ancillary structures including a solar tower, an observation base and a public observatory.

Aimed at becoming a world-class planetarium, it will offer unprecedented museum experiences, backed by AI, AR and VR technology. It will bring people and the universe closer together.

The astronomical research center will use the planetarium’s observation apparatus, meteorites collection and other resources to lead the public to find the beauty of stars, astronomy and the universe, according to Wang Xiaoming, director of Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

Lin Qing, from the planetarium’s construction headquarters, said the newly-founded center will pay attention to cutting-edge research and hot topics in astronomy, as well promote global scientific exchanges.

“The solar tower will help us join the Solar Joint Observing Programs and work with leading institutes to capture high-resolution images of the sun and detect solar activity," he said. 

"A 1-meter-diameter telescope will facilitate research on time domain astronomy such as asteroid, supernova, blazer and exo-planet.

“Based on our meteorites collection, we will set up a meteorites lab, carry out research on cosmo-chemistry and launch education projects on meteorite identification and analysis.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     