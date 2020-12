A ship sunk on the Huangpu River near Xinfa International Port on Sunday. Two people are missing.

A ship sunk on the Huangpu River near Xinfa International Port on Sunday, according to city’s maritime bureau. Two people are missing.

The accident occurred at 31-05.08N 121-28.18E, with an alert issued for nearby vessels.

Meanwhile, a search is still underway for the five crew of container ship Xinqisheng69, which sunk on December 14 after a collision with another vessel.