Schools to work together on regional education

The Shanghai Soong Ching Ling School and Suzhou High School of Jiangsu Province have signed an agreement to build a demonstration community for basic education in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The two schools will build platforms for discussions on teaching, exchanges and training for teachers, sharing of educational resources and interaction in online teaching and learning.

To enhance its own capacity, the Soong Ching Ling School has invited experts in education, mathematics, physics, aerospace and biology to provide professional guidance and advice on its education.

The first nine members of its expert committee include Yu Lizhong, founding chancellor of Shanghai New York University, Yin Houqing, deputy director of the Ministry of Education’s expert committee for basic education reform, Zhang Hongjun, president of Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, and Yi Ni, professor of mathematics at California Institute of Technology.

Feng Lirong, the school principal, said it will continue to explore new basic education models and cultivate talent deeply rooted in China but able to understand other cultures with global vision and competency for China.

Yu, director of the expert committee, said: “With different research and academic backgrounds, our members will mastermind schemes for cultivating global competent talent, promoting international cooperation in education and developing high-quality teaching staff. We will also explore ways for education approaches featuring Chinese roots and integration with the West to provide a Chinese solution for basic education around the world.”