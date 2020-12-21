News / Metro

Schools to work together on regional education

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:51 UTC+8, 2020-12-21       0
Shanghai Soong Ching Ling School and Suzhou High School of Jiangsu Province to build a demonstration community for basic education in the Yangtze River Delta region. 
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:51 UTC+8, 2020-12-21       0

The Shanghai Soong Ching Ling School and Suzhou High School of Jiangsu Province have signed an agreement to build a demonstration community for basic education in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The two schools will build platforms for discussions on teaching, exchanges and training for teachers, sharing of educational resources and interaction in online teaching and learning.

To enhance its own capacity, the Soong Ching Ling School has invited experts in education, mathematics, physics, aerospace and biology to provide professional guidance and advice on its education.

The first nine members of its expert committee include Yu Lizhong, founding chancellor of Shanghai New York University, Yin Houqing, deputy director of the Ministry of Education’s expert committee for basic education reform, Zhang Hongjun, president of Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, and Yi Ni, professor of mathematics at California Institute of Technology.

Feng Lirong, the school principal, said it will continue to explore new basic education models and cultivate talent deeply rooted in China but able to understand other cultures with global vision and competency for China.

Yu, director of the expert committee, said: “With different research and academic backgrounds, our members will mastermind schemes for cultivating global competent talent, promoting international cooperation in education and developing high-quality teaching staff. We will also explore ways for education approaches featuring Chinese roots and integration with the West to provide a Chinese solution for basic education around the world.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     