Hospital opens ward for esophageal cancer

  20:22 UTC+8, 2020-12-22       0
At the Shanghai Chest Hospital ward patients can see doctors from different disciplines for comprehensive treatment instead of having to travel between different departments.
The city’s first multidisciplinary ward for esophageal tumor patients has opened at Shanghai Chest Hospital on Tuesday, offering patients comprehensive and one-stop medical services.

At the ward, patients can see doctors from different departments such as surgery, radiation and traditional Chinese medicine for diagnosis and treatment instead of traveling between different departments.

“About 80 percent of patients with esophageal cancer at our hospital receive comprehensive multidisciplinary treatment. Patients are treated by a team of doctors for a most suitable and targeted medical solution,” said Dr Li Zhigang, director of the hospital’s esophageal surgery department. “After being hospitalized, doctors from different departments will discuss an individualized plan while patients needn’t visit different departments. It is a change from a doctor-centered service to a patient-centered service.”

Dr Li Zhigang (center) from Shanghai Chest Hospital checks a patient with esophageal cancer.

