News / Metro

Court staff break through language barrier

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:55 UTC+8, 2020-12-21       0
Shanghai and South Korean companies in dispute find their problem resolved by Shanghai Maritime Court staff by communicating in Chinese and English via phone and video calls. 
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:55 UTC+8, 2020-12-21       0

With the help of Judge Zhang Jianchen of the Shanghai Maritime Court and his team, the language barrier between a local freight company and an electronics firm’s boss from South Korea was removed, the court said on Monday.

In July, a company in Suzhou in Jiangsu Province wanted to export three containers of mask material to South Korea. The South Korean boss, surnamed Lee, entrusted the job to a freight forwarding company in Shanghai.

It told Lee the ship he had chosen was likely to be delayed and suggested changing to another ship or flight. But Lee insisted on his original plan as he didn’t understand what was being said. 

As expected, the ship sailed late and Lee had to change transport to air freight, with a large fee to be paid.

The boss thought the freight forwarding company had neglected their duty and refused to pay it. The company then sued.

Zhang and his team communicated with the local company and Lee in Chinese and English via phone and video calls. Court staff acted as a bridge to clear the air. Finally, prosecution and defense were reconciled. Lee paid several days later and renewed business relations.

A silk banner in Chinese and a plaque in Korean were given by both sides to thank the court for its efforts.

Between January 2018 and October this year, the city’s courts handled over 14,600 cases about shipping, with 1,560 cases related to companies from over 100 countries and regions, including the Bahamas, the United States and Hong Kong, Shanghai High People’s Court said on Monday.

To reduce the time in handling overseas cases, hearings related to companies in other countries or regions can be held online via a video call and using an intelligent translation system.

Over 150 cases have been handled in such a way, said Chen Meng, vice president of the court.

To check the law in other countries, an online platform was set up by the maritime court and East China University of Political Science and Law in October.

Chen said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cases involving shipping issues had increased.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     