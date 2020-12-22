6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

All are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery and no imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported six imported novel coronavirus cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first to fourth patients are Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 18 on the same flight.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Slovenia who who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 19.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 20.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 116 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,112 imported cases, 1012 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 340 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.