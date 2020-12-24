News / Metro

Meter snafu leads to astronomical electric bills for Putuo woman

﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  22:16 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0
For more than a year, a woman in Putuo District has been paying for significantly more electricity than she's used because of a meter mismatch with her neighbor.
﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  22:16 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0

For more than a year, a woman in Putuo District has been paying for significantly more electricity than she's used because of a meter mismatch with her neighbor.

A resident of Ganquan Road Subdistrict surnamed Hang said her electric bill increased from about 70 yuan (US$10) per month to almost 1,000 every month after all the meters in her complex were changed last year.

Hang said she reported the discrepancy to the power company at least four times since September, but each time repairmen couldn't find any problems with her electricity meter or circuits.

The caper was finally solved earlier this week after an electrician from her company checked her meter. He discovered it had been measuring the electricity consumption of the neighboring apartment, which is rented to multiple tenants sharing three bedrooms and a living room.

The power company confirmed the mismatch Tuesday and promised to fix the problem and repay Hang.

Since 2017, electricity meter changes in the city have been based on sample tests and mathematical models.

Most meters use electronic impulse technology, which records power consumption more precisely than traditional mechanical meters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     