News / Metro

Local scientists reveal liver cancer findings

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:02 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0
Zhongshan Hospital officials say study is useful in exploring the mechanism for the relapse and spread of post-surgery liver cancer and the study of a new strategy for treatment.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:02 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0

Local scientists for the first time have found the difference of immune ecosystem for primary and relapsed liver cancer and issued a single-cell landscape of the ecosystem in early-relapse liver cancer.

The study, published by world-leading journal Cell, is useful in exploring the mechanism for the relapse and spread of post-surgery liver cancer and the study of a new strategy for liver cancer treatment, officials from Zhongshan Hospital said on Thursday.

Tumor ecosystems, which are comprised of cancer cells, immune cells, stromal cells and other cell types, determine disease progression and response to therapy.

Liver cancer is one of the most common cancers and, annually, new cases in China cover over half of the total number diagnosed in the world. 

Currently, surgery is the main treatment for liver cancer. However, 60 to 70 percent of patients will suffer a relapse within five years after surgery, with 66 percent of those patients suffering an early relapse within two years.

“It is very important to study why and how the relapse takes place, as relapse has become a key factor determining patients’ treatment effects and survival. It is also the challenge for clinical research,” said Dr Fan Jia, president of Zhongshan Hospital and one of the major researchers in the study.

The research found how early-relapse liver cancer cells escape from the attack of immune cells in the study.

Local scientists reveal liver cancer findings
Ti Gong

Dr Fan Jia (second from right) with his team

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     