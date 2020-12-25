4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are three Chinese and an American. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery and no imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported four imported novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first patient is an American who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 21.

The second patient is a Chinese living in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 21.

The third patient is a Chinese working in India who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 22.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 23.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 77 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,134 imported cases, 1,027 have been discharged upon recovery and 107 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 340 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.