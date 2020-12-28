2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Both are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, seven patients were released from hospital upon recovery and one imported suspected case is undergoing test.

The city reported two new imported novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Italy who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 14.

The second patient is a Chinese living in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 19.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission. So far, of all the 1145 imported cases, 1044 have been discharged upon recovery and 101 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 340 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.