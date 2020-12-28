News / Metro

It's a wrap for Suzhou Creek waterfront redevelopment

Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  20:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0
The revamp of Suzhou Creek's waterfront is complete, providing new public leisure spaces for people to enjoy, city officials announced today.
Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  20:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0
Its a wrap for Suzhou Creek waterfront redevelopment
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

People walk along the Suzhou Creek waterfront near Suzhou Road N. in Hongkou District. The restoration of the creek's waterfront is now complete.

The redevelopment of Suzhou Creek's waterfront is complete, providing new public leisure spaces for people to enjoy, city officials announced today.

Stretching from the west Outer Ring to the Bund, the creek is the Huangpu River's largest tributary.

The waterfront is designed to be a “backyard garden” for locals, according to the city’s overarching development plan.

The 42-kilometer project focused primarily on enhancing the creek's waterfront in six districts — Huangpu, Hongkou, Jing’an, Putuo, Changning and Jiading.

Over the years, the riverside was carved up to accommodate new residential areas and businesses.

More than 15 kilometers of the riverside that was previously private is now open to the public.

“Forty percent of the riverside used to be occupied by residential complexes,” said Zhu Jianhao, deputy director of the city’s housing and construction management commission and manager of the development project. “We had to communicate with residence commissions and representatives and come up with a win-win plan.”

Several remaining hurdles include two transportation projects underway on Changshou Road Bridge in Putuo and Wuzhen Road bridge in Huangpu, as well as three neighborhoods still in negotiations.

Buildings, greenbelts, bridges, flood-control walls, pier facilities and overhead cables along the creek were renovated by several different entities, including the greenery bureau, housing and development commission, transportation commission and water bureau.

Each district strived to create iconic cultural landmarks, such as Jiuzi Park in Huangpu, historical buildings in Hongkou and the “Eye of the Creek,” Changping Road Bridge in Jing’an.

The creek was plagued by industrial pollution in the past but has undergone cleanup management over the years, gradually improving its water quality.

According to Zhu, the overall water environment and surrounding facilities will be maintained and improved in the future. Ferry services on the creek will also be introduced.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     