Bus route to impose a ban on loud noises

Bus Line 71 is following in the footsteps of the Metro and high-speed trains by banning the use of loudspeakers and other loud noises from next month.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Following measures taken on the Shanghai Metro and high speed trains, buses in the city will also be gradually “muted." Line 71 said on Tuesday it will prohibit the use of loudspeakers and excessive noise from next month.

In a draft regulation for the route, passengers will be required to keep their voices down and use earphones for any electronic devices.

Apart from noise, other “inappropriate” behavior is also banned, such as coughing or sneezing without covering nose or mouth, eating and drinking, taking off shoes, lying across seats, and putting feet on seats or armrests.

Anyone not complying will receive a warning from bus crew.

The company said its conductors would also speak more quietly when answering passengers’ questions.

A 58-year-old passenger surnamed Yang said the new regulations were necessary, especially for those with hearing problems.

“Sometimes the chatting and speakers are so loud that it’s hard to hear station updates,” said Yang. “As most of the passengers are elderly nowadays, it may be especially inconvenient for them in a noisy environment.”

A woman surnamed Lang said it may take time to raise people’s awareness.

“I don’t mind speaking at a lower volume, as long as you don’t disturb others,” said Lang. “But some elderly people are so used to talking loudly and I don’t know if reminders can work.”