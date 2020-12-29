News / Metro

Bus route to impose a ban on loud noises

Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  21:11 UTC+8, 2020-12-29       0
Bus Line 71 is following in the footsteps of the Metro and high-speed trains by banning the use of loudspeakers and other loud noises from next month.
Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  21:11 UTC+8, 2020-12-29       0
Bus route to impose a ban on loud noises
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Line 71 is one of the busiest bus routes in Shanghai, with daily passenger numbers averaging 52,000 last year.

Following measures taken on the Shanghai Metro and high speed trains, buses in the city will also be gradually “muted." Line 71 said on Tuesday it will prohibit the use of loudspeakers and excessive noise from next month.

In a draft regulation for the route, passengers will be required to keep their voices down and use earphones for any electronic devices.

Apart from noise, other “inappropriate” behavior is also banned, such as coughing or sneezing without covering nose or mouth, eating and drinking, taking off shoes, lying across seats, and putting feet on seats or armrests.

Anyone not complying will receive a warning from bus crew. 

The company said its conductors would also speak more quietly when answering passengers’ questions.

A 58-year-old passenger surnamed Yang said the new regulations were necessary, especially for those with hearing problems.

“Sometimes the chatting and speakers are so loud that it’s hard to hear station updates,” said Yang. “As most of the passengers are elderly nowadays, it may be especially inconvenient for them in a noisy environment.”

A woman surnamed Lang said it may take time to raise people’s awareness.

“I don’t mind speaking at a lower volume, as long as you don’t disturb others,” said Lang. “But some elderly people are so used to talking loudly and I don’t know if reminders can work.” 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     