6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported six new imported novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Egypt who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 30.

The second patient, a Chinese working in India, and the third patient, a Colombian, arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 31 on the same flight via Germany.

The fourth patient is a Zambian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 31.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 31.

The sixth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 1.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 137 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery on Saturday including one local patient, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 1,177 imported cases, 1,082 have been discharged upon recovery and 95 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.