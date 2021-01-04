4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Five patients were released from hospital upon recovery and one imported suspected case is undergoing test.

The city reported four new imported novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first patient, a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates, and the second patient, an Indian working in the UAE, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on the same flight on December 21.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 25.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in India who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 31.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 37 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 1,181 imported cases, 1,087 have been discharged upon recovery and 94 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.