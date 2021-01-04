News / Metro

Shanghai plans 480-meter-tall landmark on North Bund

Xinhua
  16:12 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0
Shanghai plans to build a new landmark 480-meter-tall building on the North Bund, the extended shoreline of the Bund, local authorities said.
Xinhua
  16:12 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0
Shanghai plans 480-meter-tall landmark on North Bund
Xinhua

Skyscrapers are silhouetted at sunrise in this photo taken from the Bund in east China's Shanghai on September 13, 2020.

Shanghai plans to build a new landmark 480-meter-tall building on the North Bund, the extended shoreline of the Bund, local authorities said.

The plot of land planned for the high-rise building has officially entered the pre-application procedure for the transfer of state-owned construction land, according to the Hongkou District government in Shanghai.

The new block will be the highest on the west bank of Huangpu River. The tallest building in Shanghai as well as in China is the 632-meter-tall Shanghai Tower on the east bank of Huangpu River.

The new building on the west of Huangpu River and north of Suzhou River is planned for commerce and office use with a total above-ground floor area of about 350,000 square meters.

The building will drive the development of high-end industries and be home to the headquarters of global enterprises. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     