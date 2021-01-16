7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported seven new imported novel coronavirus cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 12.

The second patient is a Colombian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 13.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 3.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 3.

The fifth, sixth and seventh patients are Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 13.

All cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 113 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,241 imported cases, 1,149 have been discharged upon recovery and 92 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.