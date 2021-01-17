4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are three Chinese and one Malaysian. Meanwhile, eight patients have been discharged upon recovery, and two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported four new imported novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Bolivia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 11.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 5.

The third patient is a Malaysian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 3.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Burkina Faso who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 12.

All cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,245 imported cases, 1,157 have been discharged upon recovery and 88 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.