Shanghai Disney Resort starts Spring Festival celebrations

Shanghai Disney Resort kicked off its Spring Festival celebrations on Tuesday night with a gala fireworks display.

The resort will host a series of activities from January 19 to February 26 to welcome the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

Visitors will be able to enjoy traditional Chinese performances and cuisines fused with Disney elements as well as traditional activities including dough figurine making, paper cutting and shadow puppetry.

Mickey, Minnie and other famed Disney characters donning traditional costumes will be seen greeting visitors, playing special drums and shaking a leg as part of the celebrations.

Opened in June 2016, Shanghai Disney Resort will also celebrate its fifth anniversary this year, with a slew of activities and offerings lined up for visitors.