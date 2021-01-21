Two hospital branches in Shanghai shut outpatient services

Outpatient services have been suspended at Renji Hospital's west branch and Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch from Thursday due to epidemic prevention needs.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Outpatient services have been suspended at the west branch of Renji Hospital affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University on Shandong Road M. and Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch from Thursday due to epidemic prevention needs.

Renji Hospital reported today a suspected nucleic acid test result among its medical staff and logistics personnel.

Shanghai Cancer Center also reported a suspected result last night after it conducted tests among its staff.

The workers in question are under clinical observation as per the prevention and control measures.

The epidemiological investigation is being carried out to track the traveling history of related personnel.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE