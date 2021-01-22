Huangpu District hotel now 'medium-risk'

Hotel Salvo in the central business district is where two COVID-19 patients worked and a third was staying the city's health commission said on Friday.

The hotel Salvo in the CBD of Shanghai’s Huangpu District was listed as a COVID-19 medium-risk area by the city's health commission on Friday.

It was where two patients diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday work and the temporary residence of another, said Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

Six local cases were reported for Thursday in total. Two work at the Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch and Renji Hospital’s Puxi branch. They hadn’t been vaccinated.

The other four are their friend, relative and colleague, as well as a hotel guest. They have been transferred to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center for quarantine and treatment. The health condition of all the six is steady, Wu said.

As of noon on Friday, 112 close contacts tested negative. Around 24 hours later, they will be tested again.

Meanwhile, 15,918 related people have had nucleic acid tests, with 15,907 testing negative. The results of the other samples are unclear as yet.

Nearly 1,170 samples of related places have been collected, with 12 from the six patients’ homes and workplaces testing positive.

The two hospitals have been locked down and outpatient services have been suspended since Thursday. People should go to other branches or other hospitals for treatment, Wu said.

The hospitals will be disinfected and a psychological counseling service is provided for its inpatients and quarantined medical workers to relieve their stress, he added.

So far, around 840,000 city residents have been given the COVID-19 vaccine, along with 180,000 medical workers.

