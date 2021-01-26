2 local COVID-19 cases, 8 imported infections reported in Shanghai

One imported patient was discharged upon recovery, and four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported two new locally transmitted coronavirus cases and eight imported cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first patient lives in Huangpu District and is the spouse of one of the local COVID-19 cases confirmed on January 23.

The second case, who lives in Changning District, is a family member of an inpatient who stayed at hospital and took care of the patient.

All close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places the new patients had visited were fully disinfected.

So far of all the 364 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 15 are hospitalized. No suspected local cases were reported. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

Among the eight imported patients, the first one is a Chinese working in Mexico who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 21.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 21.

The third patient, a French, and the fourth patient, a Chinese working in Mali, arrived at the Shanghai airport on the same flight on January 22.

The fifth patient is an Armenian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 11.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Romania who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 11.

The seventh patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 23.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Egypt who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 23.

All the new imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 112 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 1,290 imported cases, 1,191 have been discharged upon recovery and 99 are still hospitalized.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.