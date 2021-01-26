New guidebook to improve safety at ports

Latest guidelines with detailed information on 24 key ports and 44 coastal areas in East China are based on the experience of both domestic and overseas captains and navigators.

A guidebook on the safe and efficient entry to ports along the East China Sea has been issued by maritime officials.

The Ministry of Transport's East China Sea Safety Navigation Administration prepared guidelines to cater to the development of ports, ensure water safety and boost the efficiency of entry-exit traffic.

The book, which has information on 24 key ports and 44 coastal areas, including Shanghai Port, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province and Lianyungang Port in Jiangsu Province, is based on the experience of both domestic and overseas captains and navigators.

It provides practical advice in terms of the latest laws and regulations, nautical charts, piloting and crew management.

Currently, there are more than 2,500 coastal ports with berths of 10,000 tons and above in China.

Shanghai has been the world’s largest port in terms of container throughput for 10 consecutive years.

Guidelines for other areas are expected to be published by the end of the year.

“As an important part of guides for the 21st century maritime silk road, it can also be a good supplement to the current sailing references,” said Liu Jiahua, the administration’s deputy director.

Lei Hai, one of the book’s authors and a senior captain and former vice CEO of China Cosco Shipping Group, said the new guidebook is more practical compared with older versions.

“The new book has more detailed information of the entry-exit channels and berthing requirements,” Lei said.