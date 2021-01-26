News / Metro

New guidebook to improve safety at ports

﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  19:11 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0
Latest guidelines with detailed information on 24 key ports and 44 coastal areas in East China are based on the experience of both domestic and overseas captains and navigators.
﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  19:11 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0

A guidebook on the safe and efficient entry to ports along the East China Sea has been issued by maritime officials.

The Ministry of Transport's East China Sea Safety Navigation Administration prepared guidelines to cater to the development of ports, ensure water safety and boost the efficiency of entry-exit traffic.

The book, which has information on 24 key ports and 44 coastal areas, including Shanghai Port, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province and Lianyungang Port in Jiangsu Province, is based on the experience of both domestic and overseas captains and navigators.

It provides practical advice in terms of the latest laws and regulations, nautical charts, piloting and crew management.

Currently, there are more than 2,500 coastal ports with berths of 10,000 tons and above in China.

Shanghai has been the world’s largest port in terms of container throughput for 10 consecutive years.

Guidelines for other areas are expected to be published by the end of the year.

“As an important part of guides for the 21st century maritime silk road, it can also be a good supplement to the current sailing references,” said Liu Jiahua, the administration’s deputy director.

Lei Hai, one of the book’s authors and a senior captain and former vice CEO of China Cosco Shipping Group, said the new guidebook is more practical compared with older versions.

“The new book has more detailed information of the entry-exit channels and berthing requirements,” Lei said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     