Festive spirit taking flight at Yuyuan Garden

Workers are busy installing traditional Chinese lanterns at Yuyuan Garden in downtown Shanghai for next month’s Spring Festival holiday.

Colorful lanterns are a festive tradition, with traditional folk lanterns and multi-themed art installations. More people than usual are expected to remain in the city during the weeklong holiday due to the resurgence of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, but there will be fewer tourists.



The adjacent City God Temple was closed early this week for the pandemic control while Yuyuan Garden and the malls are still open to the public.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

