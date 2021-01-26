Close contacts in latest case test negative

The resident from the city's Changning District, a relative and carer of a patient at Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch, tested positive on Monday.

Nucleic acid tests on staff and at places related to a latest confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 case were all negative, officials from the Shanghai Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The Changning District resident, a relative and carer of a patient at Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch, tested positive on Monday after closed-loop management was imposed, according to Wu Jinglei, director of the commission.

The hospital had suspended outpatient services after a COVID-19 case was found among its staff last Thursday.

Another new locally transmitted case reported yesterday is a Huangpu District resident who is the spouse of a local COVID-19 patient who tested positive on Saturday, Wu said. The patient showed symptoms during quarantine and was diagnosed on Monday.

All close contacts of the two cases have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places the patients had visited have been fully disinfected.

Shanghai has reported 15 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past five days, and all are being treated at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center.

A total of 380 close contacts have been quarantined. Nucleic acid test results on 371 of those contacts were negative while nine were positive.

More than 1,000 close contacts of those 380 people have also been put under central quarantine, all of whom have tested negative.

In addition, more than 40,000 other people have taken tests with three testing positive.

Thirty-five of 4,811 samples collected from patients’ homes and workplaces tested positive.