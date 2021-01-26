News / Metro

Booking nucleic acid tests to be in English

﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  21:52 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0
The Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Hospital has been developing a system in English to allow foreigners to reserve nucleic acid tests online.
﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  21:52 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0
Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Subtitles by Wu Ruofan and Andy Boreham.

Foreigners in the city will soon be able to book nucleic acid tests at the Shanghai Pudong New Area People’s Hospital via WeChat with their passport numbers as it is developing a reservation system in English.

Booking nucleic acid tests to be in English
Wu Ruofan / SHINE

There has been a surge in demand for nucleic acid tests ahead of the Spring Festival travel rush because of the nation’s tougher measures for virus prevention and control.

Currently, its test reservation platform is in Chinese and people without a Chinese mainland ID number cannot register by themselves. They have to book the service by linking their information to a Chinese resident.

“We receive testing demand from foreigners every day,” said Ding Hong of the hospital’s information department. “More often, we have to book for them manually. The new system can save us a lot of time.”

According to the hospital, the system, the first of its kind under development in the Pudong New Area, is expected to be introduced to the public in about two weeks.

Booking nucleic acid tests to be in English
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

People queue up in front of the nucleic acid test tents set up by the Pudong New Area People's Hospital.

There has been a surge in demand for nucleic acid tests recently due to the upcoming Spring Festival under the nation’s tightened measures for virus prevention and control.

The hospital, in Chuansha Town and close to Pudong International Airport and Disneyland, is one of the busiest in Pudong.

The number of nucleic acid samples taken in the past several days has almost tripled compared with the week before, with figure on Monday reaching 3,500.

Among them are mostly workers planning to return to their hometowns for the festival or going on a business trip.

To improve efficiency and avoid crowded gatherings, advanced reservations are advised through online platforms such as WeChat.

So far, there are a total of 156 nucleic acid testing sites across the city. Most medical institutes have also arranged more sampling booths, staff and longer hours.

Booking nucleic acid tests to be in English
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

People wait at a one-meter distance apart at the nucleic acid sampling area of Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Hospital.

Booking nucleic acid tests to be in English

Scan the above QR code to make reservation for nucleic acid test at Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Hospital. The service currently requires a Chinese Mainland ID number.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     