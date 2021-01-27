News / Metro

New COVID-19 case in city confirmed yesterday

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  17:04 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0
Shanghai health authority reported today a new local coronavirus patient confirmed on Tuesday with all close contacts under quarantine.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  17:04 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0
New COVID-19 case in city confirmed yesterday
Zhou Shenjie / SHINE

Tents for nucleic acid tests are seen at Yuanchengli residential compound.

A new COVID-19 case was discovered in Shanghai yesterday, who is a sibling of a coronavirus patient confirmed last week, said Wu Jinglei, director of the city's health commission.

According to Wu, the new patient has been in quarantine since last Thursday and has been symptomatic.

All of the person's close contacts have been put under quarantine, and places the person had visited have all been disinfected.

The four places the person visited are Zhaotong Road residential compound, 113 Fuxing Road M., a chess and card game room at Fushen Hotel and 590 Shunchang Road, all in Huangpu District.

Asked about video clips widely circulated online last night featuring people dressed in protective clothing on Fuxing Road M., Wu said people shouldn't be concerned about these.

New COVID-19 case in city confirmed yesterday
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Residents of Yuanchengli residential compound take nucleic acid tests last night.

New COVID-19 case in city confirmed yesterday
Zhou Shenjie / SHINE

Medics provide nucleic acid tests for residents in Yuanchengli.

New COVID-19 case in city confirmed yesterday
Zhou Shenjie / SHINE

An old man living in Yuanchengli, watches what happened to the community with some larou, or Chinese bacon, he prepared for the upcoming Chinese New Year hanging under the window.

"In these videos, our workers are just doing things like screening, epidemiological investigations, sample collecting and disinfecting the sites involved in the cases," said Wu. "So far, all the people and environment samples investigated showed negative results."

Today, the Yuanchengli residential compound, close to 113 Fuxing Road M., was locked down and all residents received nucleic acid tests.

Food from restaurants has arrived at the site.

Wu said the city's 16 confirmed patients are connected to one another, indicating they're involved in the same chain of transmission.

New COVID-19 case in city confirmed yesterday
Zhou Shenjie / SHINE

Food supplies from old Shanghai brand Dafugui Restaurant have arrived at the Yuanchengli residential compound.

By midnight last night, local health authorities found 380 close contacts of the confirmed patients, all of whom are under quarantine.

Ten of them tested positive and are among the 16 confirmed cases, while the other 370 tested negative.

Authorities traced 1,021 close contacts of the 380 people, all of whom tested negative. They also screened 41,038 people who have been in related areas — 41,025 tested negative, three tested positive and are part of the 16 confirmed cases, and the other 10 are still being tested.

New COVID-19 case in city confirmed yesterday
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Prevention and control workers are ready to start their disinfection works at Zhaotong Road residential compound.

New COVID-19 case in city confirmed yesterday
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Prevention and control workers disinfect the Zhaotong Road residential compound.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     