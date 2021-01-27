New COVID-19 case in city confirmed yesterday

Shanghai health authority reported today a new local coronavirus patient confirmed on Tuesday with all close contacts under quarantine.

A new COVID-19 case was discovered in Shanghai yesterday, who is a sibling of a coronavirus patient confirmed last week, said Wu Jinglei, director of the city's health commission.

According to Wu, the new patient has been in quarantine since last Thursday and has been symptomatic.

All of the person's close contacts have been put under quarantine, and places the person had visited have all been disinfected.

The four places the person visited are Zhaotong Road residential compound, 113 Fuxing Road M., a chess and card game room at Fushen Hotel and 590 Shunchang Road, all in Huangpu District.

Asked about video clips widely circulated online last night featuring people dressed in protective clothing on Fuxing Road M., Wu said people shouldn't be concerned about these.

"In these videos, our workers are just doing things like screening, epidemiological investigations, sample collecting and disinfecting the sites involved in the cases," said Wu. "So far, all the people and environment samples investigated showed negative results."

Today, the Yuanchengli residential compound, close to 113 Fuxing Road M., was locked down and all residents received nucleic acid tests.

Food from restaurants has arrived at the site.

Wu said the city's 16 confirmed patients are connected to one another, indicating they're involved in the same chain of transmission.

By midnight last night, local health authorities found 380 close contacts of the confirmed patients, all of whom are under quarantine.

Ten of them tested positive and are among the 16 confirmed cases, while the other 370 tested negative.

Authorities traced 1,021 close contacts of the 380 people, all of whom tested negative. They also screened 41,038 people who have been in related areas — 41,025 tested negative, three tested positive and are part of the 16 confirmed cases, and the other 10 are still being tested.

