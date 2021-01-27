News / Metro

Zhongshan Hospital going the distance with virus tests

Zhongshan Hospital has set up a 300-member team to collect samples for nucleic acid tests and a 40-member team to administer the tests, carrying out more than 10,000 tests a day.
Zhongshan Hospital has set up a 300-member team to collect samples for nucleic acid tests and a 40-member team to administer the tests, enabling the hospital carry out more than 10,000 tests a day, Fan Jia, head of the hospital, said today.

Fan said the hospital has four nucleic acid test sites that operate every week from Monday to Saturday with more than 10 windows for collecting samples.

Those who want a nucleic acid test at the hospital can use WeChat to make a reservation and pay in advance.

Fan said the hospital posted an epidemiological investigation QR code that patients can scan to provide information.

Intelligent machines that scan people's health codes and identity cards for registration purposes while taking their temperatures have been set up as well.

The hospital also has an online platform on its WeChat public account with artificial intelligence and big data technologies that helps patients find the right doctors to treat their specific ailments, making registration more efficient and preventing people from gathering at the hospital.

There are 156 nucleic acid testing sites across the city. Most medical centers also have sampling booths and are open longer to meet the demand for tests.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Follow Us

