News / Metro

Breakfast truck feeds quarantined residents

﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0
The Guixi residential area in central Huangpu District which has been in lockdown since last Sunday are enjoying breakfasts supplied by a truck nicknamed "Bright Dishes."
﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0
Breakfast truck feeds quarantined residents
Dai Qian / SHINE

An orange truck nicknamed "Bright Dishes" provides breakfast for residents under quarantine in the Guixi neighborhood.

An orange truck has been serving residents quarantined in the Guixi residential area with breakfast this week.

The truck, nicknamed “Bright Dishes,” popped up outside the separation line around the area in central Huangpu district. 

Residents are required to stay within the cordon line to avoid physical contact with the outside. With their masks on, they can scan codes to place orders and make payments online. Anyone not able to pay online can drop money in a cup.

The area has been in lockdown since last Sunday after a new COVID-19 infection was confirmed.

The local residential committee decided to provide breakfast for residents from a food truck every day where they can receive food without having physical contact with people outside. 

Huang Liang, operator of the truck powered by the Bright Dairy Group and Liangyou Group, said the truck operates from 7am to 9:30am every day.

Hot steam buns, porridge, milk, soya milk and pancakes are served. Rice, noodles and oil are also available.

Xiao Yongjia, one of the residents who was near the truck after 7am, was about to get breakfast for his family.

“It is kind of inconvenient to order takeout for each meal,” said Xiao. “The food truck indeed could be a better option.”

Breakfast truck feeds quarantined residents
Dai Qian / SHINE

A resident in the Guixi neighborhood drops his money into a cup to avoid contact with the worker in the breakfast truck.

The truck has also been providing free breakfast for 10 volunteers since Monday, all of whom are residents in the neighborhood helping with the delivery of takeouts.

Volunteers will also distribute breakfast to street cleaners and elderly people.

“The volunteers who help with deliveries and communication are really hard-working,” said Huang. "That's why we want to support them with our service."

Yu Kai, 27, is one of the volunteers responsible for the distribution of breakfasts every morning.

Yu said that he wanted to contribute to the community after his hometown, Wuhan, Hubei Province, received lots of support from outside the province.

A keen marathon runner, Yu deemed himself strong enough to take on more responsibilities and physical tasks.

“Everybody is in this fight against the virus,” said Yu. “But it’s temporary and I believe we will conquer it.”

The breakfast truck will continue to serve residents until the quarantine period ends.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     