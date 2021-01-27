Breakfast truck feeds quarantined residents

The Guixi residential area in central Huangpu District which has been in lockdown since last Sunday are enjoying breakfasts supplied by a truck nicknamed "Bright Dishes."

Dai Qian / SHINE

An orange truck has been serving residents quarantined in the Guixi residential area with breakfast this week.

The truck, nicknamed “Bright Dishes,” popped up outside the separation line around the area in central Huangpu district.

Residents are required to stay within the cordon line to avoid physical contact with the outside. With their masks on, they can scan codes to place orders and make payments online. Anyone not able to pay online can drop money in a cup.

The area has been in lockdown since last Sunday after a new COVID-19 infection was confirmed.

The local residential committee decided to provide breakfast for residents from a food truck every day where they can receive food without having physical contact with people outside.

Huang Liang, operator of the truck powered by the Bright Dairy Group and Liangyou Group, said the truck operates from 7am to 9:30am every day.

Hot steam buns, porridge, milk, soya milk and pancakes are served. Rice, noodles and oil are also available.

Xiao Yongjia, one of the residents who was near the truck after 7am, was about to get breakfast for his family.

“It is kind of inconvenient to order takeout for each meal,” said Xiao. “The food truck indeed could be a better option.”

Dai Qian / SHINE

The truck has also been providing free breakfast for 10 volunteers since Monday, all of whom are residents in the neighborhood helping with the delivery of takeouts.

Volunteers will also distribute breakfast to street cleaners and elderly people.

“The volunteers who help with deliveries and communication are really hard-working,” said Huang. "That's why we want to support them with our service."

Yu Kai, 27, is one of the volunteers responsible for the distribution of breakfasts every morning.

Yu said that he wanted to contribute to the community after his hometown, Wuhan, Hubei Province, received lots of support from outside the province.

A keen marathon runner, Yu deemed himself strong enough to take on more responsibilities and physical tasks.

“Everybody is in this fight against the virus,” said Yu. “But it’s temporary and I believe we will conquer it.”

The breakfast truck will continue to serve residents until the quarantine period ends.