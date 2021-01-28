News / Metro

Anti-smoking campaign catching fire in city

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:09 UTC+8, 2021-01-28       0
All of Shanghai's city-level government offices have become non-smoking venues and 37.6 percent of district- and town-level government offices have achieved that goal.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:09 UTC+8, 2021-01-28       0

All of Shanghai’s city-level government offices have become non-smoking venues and 37.6 percent of district- and town-level government offices have achieved that goal, local health authorities announced today.

The city has 81 city-level government bodies and 1,011 district- and town-level government facilities.

Shanghai has increased the construction of non-smoking office buildings and requires government facilities to be models of the anti-smoking campaign.

About 19.7 percent of city residents above the age of 15 were smokers in 2019 — the first time the smoking rate was lower than 20 percent — thanks to health education about the dangers of smoking, increased awareness and local anti-smoking legislation, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     