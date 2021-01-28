Anti-smoking campaign catching fire in city

All of Shanghai's city-level government offices have become non-smoking venues and 37.6 percent of district- and town-level government offices have achieved that goal.

All of Shanghai’s city-level government offices have become non-smoking venues and 37.6 percent of district- and town-level government offices have achieved that goal, local health authorities announced today.

The city has 81 city-level government bodies and 1,011 district- and town-level government facilities.

Shanghai has increased the construction of non-smoking office buildings and requires government facilities to be models of the anti-smoking campaign.

About 19.7 percent of city residents above the age of 15 were smokers in 2019 — the first time the smoking rate was lower than 20 percent — thanks to health education about the dangers of smoking, increased awareness and local anti-smoking legislation, officials said.

