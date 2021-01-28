COVID-19 prevention and control supplements distributed

Information on infectious disease prevention during winter and spring, prevention and control measures for people returning to Shanghai and citywide hygiene are included.

A total of 900,000 specially made supplements on COVID-19 prevention and control were distributed in key venues on Thursday.

Airports, railway, bus and Metro stations, as well as office buildings, wet markets, construction sites, streetside stores, residential complexes and public sanitation facilities, are all covered by the supplements, said officials from the Shanghai Center for Health Promotion.