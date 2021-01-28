Quarantined Guixi residents all negative

Police officers and other staff ensure everything is running smoothly in the Guixi residential area and residents are at their ease during the lockdown which began last Sunday.

All quarantined residents in the Guixi residential area tested negative for COVID-19 in two rounds of tests, Fan Jianhong, deputy director of Nanjing Road E. Police Station, said on Thursday.

The area in Huangpu District was listed as medium risk and under closed-loop management on Sunday after one person was diagnosed with the infection.

“It is a tough time during the 14-day lockdown,” said a resident surnamed Sun. “Thanks to the staff from the police station and subdistrict, we are taken good care of and feel at ease.”

Two officers from the Nanjing Road E. Police Station, which is in charge of the area, have been quarantined in Guixi to look after over 1,000 residents and keep order since Sunday.

To investigate all residents about where they had been to and who they had met, the pair had to work over 12 hours a day during the first few days.

A resident called them at 11pm one day, saying they felt sick. The officers immediately visited with medical workers. Fortunately, the doctor said there was nothing wrong, the resident was just feeling too nervous.

However, the pair didn’t leave right away but chatted with the residents about domestic trivia and tips for virus prevention to make them feel at ease.

"It is understandable that lockdown leads to emotional stress," said Huang Li, one of the officers. “It is our duty to give them a sense of security.”

They also bought snacks and fruit for children living in the area to keep them happy.

Other officers from the station have also been working day and night.

“I have slept in the station for four or five days,” policeman Ji Yifan said.

Officers put a lot of effort in finding everyone who had been to the area recently and persuade them to be tested.

“Although the majority are cooperative, some people are not willing to work with us because they don’t want to be quarantined,” Ji said.

One person living in Qingpu District who had visited the area several days ago, hung up the phone many times when Ji called.

On Tuesday night, three officers wearing protective clothing went to his home and spent 30 minutes trying to persuade him to take the test. He finally agreed and accepted home quarantine for 14 days under the supervision of staff from his subdistrict.

“We cannot let any related person go,” Ji said. “It is true that we are tired but everything is worthwhile.”

The residential area will return to normal if there is nothing untoward over the following nine days.