The 4th Shanghai Lacquer Painting Exhibition – "Lacquer Color Oriental" – is underway at Shanghai Tower, featuring 85 lacquer paintings and art installations.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The 4th Shanghai Lacquer Painting Exhibition — “Lacquer Color Oriental" — is underway at Shanghai Tower, featuring 85 lacquer paintings and art installations that explore the possibilities of using lacquer in new ways and materials other than just canvas.



The exhibition reflects an open mind that encourages crossover art cooperation, and is sponsored by the Shanghai Artists Association, Jinqiao Being Art Museum and Shanghai Tower, the world’s second-tallest building.

According to organizers, it was “moved” from art galleries to the iconic building to attract more people, and will promote exchanges and cooperation between lacquer artists in the Yangtze River Delta region.

"Lacquer Color Oriental" runs until March 15 on the tower's B1 floor with price of 20 yuan (US$3.1).